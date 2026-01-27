SDF resumes negotiations with Syria’s Al-Sharaa after US push

Shafaq News– Damascus

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi resumed talks in Damascus on Tuesday with Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, an SDF source told Shafaq News.

The source did not provide further details on the circumstances or content of the talks.

Talks resumed after calls from US officials, including Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, to revive negotiations over integrating the SDF into state institutions. In previous rounds, Damascus demanded the individual absorption of SDF fighters into existing army units, while Abdi said any arrangement should preserve the force’s role within a restructured defense framework rather than dissolve it.

Meanwhile, clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF have continued despite the ongoing ceasefire which was extended for 15 days on January 24, with both sides accusing the other of violating the truce.

