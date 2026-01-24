Damascus extends ceasefire with SDF to support ISIS detainee transfers

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syria’s Defense Ministry and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) extended on Saturday the ceasefire agreement by 15 days, as arrangements continue to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry said the extension applies across all army operational sectors and takes effect at 23:00 local time on January 24, 2026. The move, it explained, aims to support a US-led operation to evacuate ISIS prisoners from SDF-run detention facilities.

Meanwhile, the SDF said it reached the extension agreement through international mediation, adding that the step coincides with the continuation of dialogue with Damascus. The force reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire and its “dedication to respecting it, which contributes to de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and the creation of the necessary conditions for stability.”

Statement on the Ceasefire Extension AgreementOur forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces, announce that an agreement has been reached to extend the ceasefire for fifteen days, through international mediation, while dialogue with Damascus continues.Our forces affirm their… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 24, 2026

The ceasefire extension comes amid heightened tensions in northeastern Syria, where clashes between the SDF and Syrian government-aligned forces have continued despite a four-day truce that was due to expire on Saturday, extending to ISIS detention facilities previously under SDF control. The group accused Damascus of violating the agreement and pursuing military escalation.

US Central Command said its forces transferred 150 ISIS detainees from a detention facility in Syria’s Hasakah province to Iraq as part of efforts to prevent escapes, while a security source told Shafaq News that authorities expect to move around 1,000 additional ISIS inmates to Iraq in the coming hours as a second batch.

