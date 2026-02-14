Syrian FM: SDF part of government as integration talks continue

Shafaq News- Munich

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are part of the Syrian government, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said on Saturday, noting that efforts are underway to develop an approach that ensures full integration.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Al-Shaibani noted that his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of SDF leaders “represents Syrian unity.” He also accused Israel of “destabilizing” Syria, stating, “We brought Israel to the dialogue table with US support, and they are exaggerating perceived risks regarding Syria.

Earlier, the US State Department said that Rubio met with his Syrian counterpart and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Rubio stressed the importance of implementing a lasting ceasefire agreement and advancing integration in northeastern Syria, while welcoming the Syrian government’s commitment to full cooperation with the United States.

The meeting followed a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Friday saying that the US side expressed support for the Syrian government and for the “recent integration agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces,” which was announced by the two parties on January 30, 2026. The ministry also published photos of the meeting showing Abdi and Kurdish political figure Ilham Ahmed alongside Al-Shaibani during their participation in the talks with the Syrian delegation. For his part, Abdi described the meeting as positive.

Damascus and the SDF signed a comprehensive new agreement stipulating the consolidation of the ceasefire between the two sides and the start of full integration steps for Kurdish forces into government forces. The SDF has since handed over its military headquarters in Hasakah and Qamishli to government security forces, which entered the cities last month, in addition to airports and oil fields in northeastern Syria.

