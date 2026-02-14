President Barzani at MSC2026: Kurdistan Region played a supportive role in Syria

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday expressed hope that the recent agreement between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus will be fully implemented and help stabilize Syria.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Barzani described the Kurdistan Region’s role as “supportive, aimed at reducing tensions and encouraging dialogue.” He noted that the accord has been reached and stressed that the next phase depends on effective implementation.

Signed on January 30, the agreement provides for a ceasefire and a phased integration of military and administrative structures, including redeployment from front lines, expanded internal security arrangements in Hasakah and Qamishli, and the incorporation of regional institutions into Syrian state bodies while addressing Kurdish civil and educational rights and facilitating the return of displaced residents.

Barzani also referred to European backing for efforts aimed at promoting stability in Syria and Iraq, adding that he and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani have worked to back Rojava, referring to Kurdish-administered areas in northern Syria.

Although he has not yet met SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, Barzani indicated that meetings at the conference would continue on Sunday and that discussions could take place.

The Kurdish president arrived in Germany on Thursday to attend the annual gathering, where he is holding high-level talks with international leaders to review Iraq’s political outlook and wider regional developments. His meetings have included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, French President Emmanuel Macron, the European Commission president, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, US Senator Lindsey Graham, the Azerbaijani president, the Lebanese prime minister, Syria’s foreign minister, and officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.