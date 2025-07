President Barzani tapped to revive stalled Syria talks

Shafaq News – Erbil/ Damascus

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is emerging as a discreet but effective mediator in Syria’s stalled negotiations, according to a report by EU Reporter.

The report describes Barzani as a “quiet but influential” figure capable of bridging political divisions among Syrian factions. His ability to manage international relationships and understand local sensitivities has positioned him as a consensus candidate to advance the talks.

Negotiations to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s national military have been frozen since March. An initial agreement called for dissolving the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, but the process broke down over sharp disagreements.

Damascus demanded full disbandment and absorption of SDF units, while Kurdish representatives sought to preserve symbolic autonomy in areas such as Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah.

To continue reading, click here