Syrian forces to deploy in Hasakah, Qamishli under SDF–Damascus deal

Shafaq News– Qamishli

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government have agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire that includes the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, as part of “sequential integration” of military, security, and administrative structures in northeastern Syria.

According to the text, issued by the Syrian government and the SDF, the agreement provides for an immediate halt to hostilities and the withdrawal of military units from contact lines, followed by the entry of Interior Ministry forces into the two cities and the launch of a process to merge local security forces operating in the area.

نص الاتفاق بين قوات سوريا الديمقراطية والحكومة السوريةتم الاتفاق على إيقاف إطلاق النار بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية بموجب اتفاق شامل، مع التفاهم على عملية دمج متسلسلة للقوات العسكرية والإدارية بين الجانبين. يشمل الاتفاق انسحاب القوات العسكرية من نقاط التماس،… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 30, 2026

The deal also stipulates the formation of a military division comprising three brigades drawn from the SDF, in addition to the establishment of a Kobani brigade within a division affiliated with Aleppo province.

In parallel, institutions of the Autonomous Administration are to be integrated into Syrian state bodies, with the agreement specifying the regularization of the status of civilian employees working within those institutions.

مصدر حكومي للإخبارية:تم الاتفاق على إيقاف إطلاق النار بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية (قسد) بموجب اتفاق شامل مع التفاهم على عملية دمج متسلسلة للقوات العسكرية والإدارية بين الجانبين.#وزارة_الداخلية_السورية pic.twitter.com/swruH9UGsZ — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) January 30, 2026

The text further affirms commitments to settle civil and educational rights for Syria’s Kurdish population and guarantees the return of displaced residents to their areas of origin, describing these measures as part of efforts to stabilize the region and normalize governance.

According to the official wording, the agreement aims at “unifying Syrian territory and achieving full integration in the region by strengthening cooperation among the concerned parties and unifying efforts to rebuild the country.”

The ceasefire, agreed on January 20, was part of a broader understanding reached between Damascus and the SDF after days of clashes in northern and eastern Syria, which killed at least 24 people, injured about 129 others, and forced more than 130,000 people to flee.