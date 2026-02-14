Iraq’s Dhi Qar records two suicides within ten hours

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Two young men committed suicide in Nasiriyah, the capital of southeastern Iraq’s Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, a 21-year-old was found hanged inside his home in the Al-Za’ilat neighborhood, while a 20-year-old took his life in the Al-Bu Azm area, south of the city. The reasons behind the deaths remain under investigation, with both bodies sent to the forensic department for legal procedures.

“The two incidents occurred within less than 10 hours,” he added, citing growing concerns over mental health challenges among young people across the province.

Nationwide data from Iraq’s Interior Ministry and the Iraq Human Rights Center record more than 740 suicide cases in 2025. Dhi Qar had the highest number with around 140 cases, followed by Baghdad with 120, and Basra in third place.

Most victims were between 18 and 30 years old, while women accounted for 42% of the total. Official figures show that 48% of the deaths were carried out by hanging.

Read more: Student suicide epidemic in Iraq: understanding causes and urgent actions