ISIS suicide bomber identified in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi security authorities have identified one of three suicide bombers who detonated explosive belts during a raid last week in Al-Anbar province, a security source informed Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source identified the bomber as Ali Khalil Abbas Harat al-Fahdawi, also known as Abu Hussein al-Fahdawi, who was linked to ISIS and operated under what the group calls “Wilayat Al-Anbar.” Born in 1992, he worked as a day laborer and lived in eastern Husaiba near potato storage facilities.

Three suspected militants wearing explosive belts blew themselves up as National Security Service forces attempted to arrest them during a house raid in the Al-Khaseem area of Al-Qaim district in western Al-Anbar on February 6. The explosion wounded the director of the Executive Task Forces within the service.

Yesterday, Iraqi forces detained a suspect identified as the main weapons supplier for ISIS cells in Al-Anbar and nearby areas. The man, known as Abu Sayel, was arrested during a mission in the western desert.

Al-Anbar shares Iraq’s longest border with Syria, stretching about 325 kilometers. The border begins at the tripoint linking Iraq, Syria, and Jordan and extends northeast toward the Al-Qaim area, where the Euphrates River enters Iraqi territory.

