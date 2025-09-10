Iraq highlights suicide crisis on World Prevention Day

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Broadcasters and Television Union in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in cooperation with the city’s Human Rights Office, organized an awareness seminar to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

The seminar, held at the Saray Cultural Center in central Al-Sulaymaniyah, was moderated by journalist Thaera Akram al-Ukaydi and attended by a large group of media professionals and human rights advocates.

The Director of the Human Rights Office, Sabbar Abdullah, told Shafaq News the event aimed to raise community awareness about the dangers of suicide and open a serious discussion on its psychological, social, and economic causes.

“Suicide is no longer just an individual issue but a societal phenomenon that requires collective action,” he noted.

Iraq has witnessed a sharp rise in suicide cases in recent years, with official data showing a more than 175% increase since 2015. The Interior Ministry recorded over 1,000 cases in 2022 alone, while partial figures for 2024 already point to hundreds of deaths, many linked to poverty, family conflict, and untreated mental illness.

World Suicide Prevention Day was launched in 2003 by the World Health Organization in cooperation with the International Association for Suicide Prevention to encourage governments and civil society organizations to adopt practical measures to reduce suicide rates and strengthen mental health services.

International reports indicate that one person loses their life to suicide every 40 seconds worldwide, underscoring the issue as a global humanitarian and public health challenge.