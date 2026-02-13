Syrian delegation engages Rubio on minority rights

Shafaq News- Munich

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss safeguarding the rights of Syria’s communities.

The SDF said in a statement that the meeting focused on integration and ensuring the rights of Syrian components, foremost the Kurds and Druze, as well as the importance of continuing the fight against ISIS.

Rubio indicated that US President Donald Trump places the Syrian issue, the integration process, implementation of agreements, and counterterrorism efforts among his top priorities.

اجتماع سوري - أمريكي في ميونيخ الألمانية انتهى اللقاء الذي جمع الوفد السوري، والذي ضم القائد العام لقوات سوريا الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي ووزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، والسيدة إلهام أحمد، مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وذلك في مدينة ميونيخ بألمانية. وخلال… pic.twitter.com/uPjCaqyxzj — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) February 13, 2026

On January 30, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a ceasefire agreement, initiating a phased integration of military and administrative frameworks. The accord mandates a mutual withdrawal from contact lines and the deployment of Interior Ministry personnel to the urban centers of Hasakah and Qamishli. Key provisions include the gradual integration of local security forces to stabilize the northeast, alongside the restoration of central government control over international border crossings and strategic oil fields.

Read more: Syria’s calm: An end to threat or a start of a complex security phase for Iraq?