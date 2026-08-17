Barcelona agrees $88M deal for Man City’s Rodri

Shafaq News- Barcelona

Rodri is closing in on a return to the Spanish league after Barcelona agreed a deal worth about 65 million pounds ($88M) with Manchester City for the Spain midfielder, according to the latest developments in transfer negotiations.

The 30-year-old is set to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona, with the final formalities of the transfer due to be completed in the coming days.

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for 62.8 million pounds (around $85M) and became a central figure in the club's midfield. He made 298 appearances over seven seasons, helping City win 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

His spell at City was interrupted by injuries. Rodri missed much of the 2024-25 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury and later sustained a hamstring problem. He returned to form at the most recent World Cup, helping Spain claim the title for the second time and earning the tournament's best-player award.

Barcelona initially offered 38.5 million pounds ($52.2M) for the midfielder last week, but City rejected the bid as Rodri approached the final year of his contract.