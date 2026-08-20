Shafaq News- Barcelona

FC Barcelona beat Egyptian side Al Ahly 2-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday to win the Joan Gamper Trophy for a record-extending 48th time.

Hamza Abdelkarim put Barcelona ahead in the 30th minute before Raphinha doubled the lead just before halftime, giving the hosts a 2-0 advantage at the break.

حمزة عبد الكريم يسجل الهدف الأول لبرشلونة في مرمى الأهلي 📷📷#ON pic.twitter.com/13nqEFS3AX — ON (@ONTVEgy) August 19, 2026

Al Ahly responded seven minutes into the second half when Ahmed Mostafa Zizo pulled a goal back to bring the Egyptian side within one.

زيزو يقلص الفارق ويحرز الهدف الأول 🔥 داخل شباك برشلونة في الدقيقة 6 من الشوط الثاني#الأهلي 1#برشلونة 2#ON pic.twitter.com/zmXOZvSwCy — ON (@ONTVEgy) August 19, 2026

Barcelona had a chance to restore its two-goal cushion in stoppage time, but Anthony Gordon missed a penalty in the 91st minute. Gordon joined Barcelona this summer from English club Newcastle United.

Al Ahly pushed for an equalizer in the closing minutes. Barcelona held on to secure the victory and lift the Joan Gamper Trophy for the 48th time.