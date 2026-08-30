Shafaq News- Barcelona/ London

Barcelona have turned to Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus after their pursuit of Atletico de Madrid striker Julian Alvarez stalled, Mundo Deportivo reported on Sunday.

The Blaugrana are working on a move for Jesus, 29, as an alternative for the center-forward position. Barcelona have been unable to reach an agreement with Atletico over Alvarez, with the Madrid club refusing to negotiate his sale to the Catalan side.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has publicly ruled out a move to Barcelona, while the club has indicated it would consider offers from other teams.

Barcelona are looking for a striker following Robert Lewandowski's move to Major League Soccer. Coach Hansi Flick has used Raphinha as a center forward, while Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim has remained on the bench despite an impressive preseason.

Flick praised Abdelkarim ahead of Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano and indicated that the 19-year-old would get opportunities.

"It is not always easy to give everyone minutes, but we try to reward those who deserve it, and he certainly does," Flick said. "He had an excellent preseason and is training very well. He has a good eye for goal and the right mentality. He deserves to play and will get opportunities. We have to give him the chance to show his quality."