Shafaq News- Saladin

A shepherd was wounded on Sunday when a war remnant that was left by ISIS exploded in the Fawq Al-Asmida area of Baiji district in northern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News.

In January 2025, three children were wounded after a war remnant they found in the district’s Al-Noor neighborhood exploded. The United Nations Mine Action Service says Iraq still has about 2,583 square kilometers of recorded explosive-ordnance contamination, including extensive areas retaken from ISIS.

In Duhok on August 4, 2026, a worker suffered minor injuries when 1980s-era unexploded ordnance detonated at a quarry. Provincial mine-action authorities said they had destroyed more than 608 landmines and explosive remnants across Duhok since the start of the year.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Saladin Province’s long road to recovery after ISIS