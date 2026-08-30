Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi lawmaker Talal Al-Zobaie and Oil Ministry deputy for distribution Ali Maarij Al-Bahadli were each sentenced to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment, the Federal Integrity Commission announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Commission put Al-Zobaie’s illicit gains at about 35 billion dinars ($26.7 million), ordering him to return the amount and pay an equivalent fine for a total of roughly 70 billion dinars ($53.4 million). Al-Zobaie, a former chairman of parliament’s Integrity Committee, was arrested in Baghdad on July 11.

Al-Bahadli was convicted over about 26.5 billion dinars ($20.2 million) and ordered to pay 53 billion dinars ($40.5 million), including an equal-value fine. He was detained on June 28 during the opening sweep of Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign.

The Supreme Judicial Council later said investigations involving Al-Bahadli led authorities to seize $11 million, four billion dinars ($3.1 million), and several properties.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210