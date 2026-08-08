Three major targets Arsenal missed this summer

Shafaq News- London

Premier League champions Arsenal have missed out on three high-profile summer targets, with Vinicius Junior staying at Real Madrid, Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea and Sandro Tonali moving to Tottenham.

Vinicius became the latest name to fall off Arsenal’s shortlist after extending his Real Madrid contract until 2032. Sky Sports reported that the Gunners had genuine interest in the Brazilian as he entered the final year of his previous deal, although the pursuit had initially not reached club-to-club negotiations.

Morgan Rogers represented Arsenal’s clearest attacking setback. The Aston Villa forward was the club’s “No. 1 attacking target,” but Arsenal declined to meet the price required before Chelsea completed a deal worth about $158 million.

Arsenal had also considered Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, whose future had been monitored before the Gunners moved toward other midfield options. Tottenham ultimately signed the Italy international for about $125 million, with the package potentially rising to $135 million.

Despite the three misses, Arsenal have remained active under sporting director Andrea Berta. The club signed Christos Tzolis for about $46 million, made Piero Hincapie’s move permanent for roughly $47 million and added Illan Meslier on a free transfer. They have also agreed a deal worth about $101 million with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes, who underwent a medical in London, although the transfer has yet to be officially announced.

Sky Sports reported that Berta’s recruitment model involves pursuing several options simultaneously before weighing sporting value against financial cost, allowing Arsenal to move between targets rather than commit to one player regardless of price.