Basrah crude drops over 2% on the week

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Medium crude posted weekly losses of $1.42 a barrel, or 2.56% and 2.49%, respectively, despite rising in the final trading session, while global oil prices closed lower.

Basrah Heavy gained $2.16 a barrel, or 4.10%, in the final session to settle at $54.79. Basrah Medium also rose $2.16 a barrel, or 3.92%, to close at $57.09.

Global oil futures ended the session lower. West Texas Intermediate fell $0.23, or 0.30%, to $77.06 a barrel, while Brent declined $0.30, or 0.36%, to $82.19.