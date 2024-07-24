OPEC: Basrah crude oil rises to $81.96 in June
Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil rose slightly in June, according to OPEC's monthly report.
"Basrah crude oil averaged $81.96 in June, up 38 cents (0.5%) from May's $81.52," the report affirmed.
It added, "Basrah crude prices were recorded at $81.71 in 2024, compared to $76.41 in 2023."
It is worth noting that Iraq, the second-largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, exports 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to America.