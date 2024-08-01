Basrah crudes surge following global oil rise

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil increased alongside a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged higher by $1.24 to $75.59, while Basrah Medium also rose by $1.24 to $78.49.

Oil prices increased during Asian trading on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session. The rise follows the assassination of a Hamas leader in Iran, which has heightened fears of a broader Middle East conflict and its potential impact on oil markets.

Brent crude oil futures rose 71 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.55 a barrel by 0605 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1%, to $78.67 per barrel.