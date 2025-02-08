Basrah crudes post weekly loss

Shafaq News / Basrah crude oil recorded a decline over the past week.

On Friday, Basrah Heavy Crude closed its last session with an 11 cents gain, reaching $74.97. It recorded a weekly loss of 1 cent, equivalent to 0.01%.

Basrah Medium Crude closed its last session with an 11 cents increase, settling at $78.12. It also saw a weekly drop of $11 or 0.14%.

For the week, the Brent and WTI benchmarks had marked the third straight week of losses as the markets expect the proposed tariffs would drive up fuel prices for Americans and hit global economic growth and demand for energy.