Basrah crude prices dip slightly with Global oil price decline

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil decreased with a drop in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged lower by $0.146 to $75.42, and Basrah Medium also dropped by $0.16 to $78.39.

Global oil prices were affected by market concerns about weak demand in China, the largest oil importer, while investors focus on the progress of ceasefire talks in the Middle East, which may reduce supply risks.

Brent crude futures dropped 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.55 per barrel by 0032 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.52 a barrel.