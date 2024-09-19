Slight decrease in Basrah oil prices with global oil market decline

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil recorded a slight drop, following a broader decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy fell by 4 cents to $67.96 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by 4 cents reaching $70.96.

The dip in crude prices comes in the wake of a global oil market downturn, driven by concerns over the US economy following a larger-than-expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

By 00:15 GMT, Brent crude futures for November rose 8 cents to $73.73 a barrel, while WTI crude futures for October declined 3 cents to $70.88 a barrel.