Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq and Turkiye opened negotiations in Ankara on a framework agreement covering oil, gas, and energy, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said on Friday.

The talks aim to lay the groundwork for a broader bilateral partnership in the energy sector, according to the ministry.

The meeting discussed a proposed roadmap to strengthen cooperation in oil and gas infrastructure, the petrochemical industry, and energy trade. The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen coordination and working arrangements in areas of mutual interest.

Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair Al-Abadi headed the Iraqi delegation, while Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar led the Turkish side.

On Aug. 1, Iraq and Turkiye reached a one-year agreement to transport at least 750,000 barrels of crude per day through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline while talks on a broader framework continue.

The arrangement builds on a Baghdad-Erbil agreement covering crude shipments from Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region, giving Iraq another export option while disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz limit activity at southern terminals.

Before the US-Israeli war on Iran, about 95% of Iraq’s crude exports moved through Hormuz.

Read more: Kirkuk targets 1M bpd oil exports through Turkiye