PM Al-Zaidi hosts Iraq-Turkiye business forum in Ankara

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi chaired an Iraq-Turkiye roundtable with Turkish business leaders in Ankara on Tuesday, focusing on expanding trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, participants discussed ways to strengthen commercial ties and reviewed measures introduced by Baghdad to improve the investment climate and facilitate cross-border trade with Turkiye.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Ankara earlier today. The visit is expected to cover cooperation on water resources, security, energy, oil exports, investment, and trade, as well as the implementation of existing bilateral agreements and regional developments.