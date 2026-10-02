Shafaq News- Manchester

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could return to the Etihad Stadium this month in a show of support as the club appeals a ruling that found it guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations, City Xtra reported.

Guardiola is expected to attend the Champions League home match against Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 14, a game that will take place at the Etihad. He has reportedly informed senior officials that he “wants to be with his people.”

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of charges related to financial breaches between 2009 and 2018. Maintaining its innocence, the club filed an appeal on Friday, arguing that the findings contain “clear material errors, of law, principle and fact.”

“The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case,” City said.

Guardiola also publicly backed his former side earlier this week. “I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever,” he wrote. “I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club.”

The Spaniard stepped down at the end of last season after a decade in charge, having won 20 trophies between 2016 and 2026, and has since spent time in Barcelona.

Now managed by Enzo Maresca, City will visit Liverpool after the international break before hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.