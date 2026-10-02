Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is considering creating a permanent leadership council that would oversee government work through the alliance’s own committees and potentially give it greater influence over major state decisions, Amwaj media outlet reported on Friday.

Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq leader Humam Hamoudi proposed the “state leadership council” in August. The body would operate within the CF rather than the broader State Administration Coalition (SLC), although the report noted that it would have no apparent constitutional basis.

The report said the proposal could also serve as a way for the CF’s senior figures to manage internal disputes and preserve their influence over the alliance’s direction. Hamed Al-Sayed told Amwaj that the council could help block a possible return of the Sadrist Movement and narrow the Coordination Framework’s decision-making circle to figures with greater parliamentary weight. Veteran politician Izzat Al-Shabandar, meanwhile, said several senior alliance figures, including Nouri Al-Maliki, oppose institutionalizing the CF.

Amwaj also linked the debate to Al-Zaidi’s efforts to establish greater authority since taking office, particularly through his anti-corruption drive and disarmament policy.

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