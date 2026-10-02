Shafaq News- Paris/ Baghdad

Iraq opposes Israel’s participation in UNESCO meetings, in line with its official and legal position against normalization, Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the organization, Asaad Turki Swari, said on Friday.

In an official letter, Swari said Baghdad’s position was based on Iraq’s Law No. 1 of 2022 criminalizing normalization with Israel.

He called for a clear Arab Group position on any invitation extended to Israel, both in the current case and in future meetings. Iraq had previously opposed Israeli actions during UN General Assembly meetings, he added, citing the continued occupation of Palestinian territories and violations against Palestinians in explaining its objection to Israel’s participation in UNESCO activities.

The letter followed UNESCO invitations to several non-member participants, including Israel, to attend an intergovernmental meeting of a Special Committee reviewing the 1997 Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel.

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