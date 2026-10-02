Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government has reached an agreement allowing Iranian airlines, with the exception of Mahan Air, to operate 40 flights daily to and from Najaf International Airport.

The Prime Minister’s Media Office said the agreement followed government efforts to facilitate “the movement of passengers and pilgrims arriving in or departing from Iraq” and support humanitarian, medical, tourism and educational needs.

Al-Zaidi welcomed “the positive response shown by the US government” to Iraq’s efforts and its cooperation in granting the requested exemption, saying this would help address the issue and facilitate travel, particularly for medical treatment, religious visits and tourism.

“This cooperation reflects the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in addressing issues of a humanitarian nature,” Al-Zaidi said, adding that diplomatic channels and “responsible engagement can produce practical solutions that take into account people’s interests and needs.”

The prime minister stressed that “air travel represents more than simply transportation between two airports; it is a bridge connecting peoples.” He pointed to patients awaiting access to medical treatment, pilgrims traveling to holy shrines, and families seeking to reunite, while also highlighting the importance of air travel to tourism, the economy, and people-to-people ties.

Earlier, Iraqi Airways said it will resume flights to Iranian airports in October, adding that the service will initially operate from Najaf airport. The airline stated that its efforts to secure an exemption from the ban on flights to Iran had succeeded, granting it a “special exemption to operate flights to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

on Sep.29, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) authorized Iraqi Airways to operate passenger services between Iraq and Iran under strict restrictions on routes, travelers and cargo. Under License No. IA-2026-1516078-1, the flights must depart from and return to Najaf International Airport and may carry only Iranian nationals traveling as religious pilgrims. Cargo is limited to personal baggage and items necessary for flight safety.