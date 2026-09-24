Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf International Airport suspended all flights to and from Iran from 2:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2026, until further notice, following official instructions.

In a circular, the airport administration asked airlines and relevant operators not to proceed with arrangements for the suspended flights, saying it would notify them of any further instructions on when services could resume. The circular did not give a reason for the decision or identify the authority that issued the instructions.

On September 22, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said Baghdad International Airport would stop receiving flights operated by Iranian airlines and that talks were underway to redirect them to Najaf. Najaf airport’s Wednesday schedule showed that 18 of its 20 flights were bound for Iranian cities.

The United Arab Emirates also suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice, the General Civil Aviation Authority said.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on 36 entities linked to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 airlines.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations