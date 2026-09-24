Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said.

The authority said the decision, effective immediately, was taken in light of US restrictions targeting Iranian airlines’ access to airports abroad.

The GCAA said it would continue to update relevant authorities and the public on any developments until normal air traffic between the two countries resumes, urging travelers to rely only on official sources for information.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that all flights operated by Iranian airlines to the UAE had been cancelled from midnight. Iranian carriers also faced cancellations and restrictions in several other countries as the US measures took effect.

The suspension follows a September 23 deadline set by Washington for foreign aviation-service providers to halt dealings with Iranian airlines or risk US secondary sanctions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said companies providing Iranian carriers with fuel, landing services or ticket sales could be cut off from the US dollar system.

The US Treasury had separately sanctioned 27 Iranian airlines on September 8 as part of a broader campaign targeting Iran’s aviation sector.