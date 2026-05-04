Iran rejects Fujairah fire link, blames US “misadventure”

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday denied responsibility for a fire at oil facilities in the UAE’s Fujairah port, attributing the blaze to a “US military misadventure” in the Strait of Hormuz.

A military official familiar with the matter told Iranian state media that Tehran had made no prior plans to target the facilities, arguing that the incident resulted from US efforts to open an “illegal maritime passage” through restricted waters. He urged Washington to “assume responsibility” and end what he described as the use of force in a sensitive global energy corridor.

ما حدث في منشآت النفط بميناء الفجيرة كانت نتاج مغامرة أمريكيةمسؤول مطلع عسكري للإذاعة و التلفزيون الايراني: بعد تداول أنباء عن حريق واسع في منشآت نفطية بميناء الفجيرة وإرجاعه إلى القوات المسلحة للجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، قال مسؤول مطلع عسكري: إن الجمهورية الإسلامية لم تضع… — إيران بالعربية | عاجل (@IranArabic_ir) May 4, 2026

In remarks carried by local outlets, Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Defense Council, described Iran’s security as “non-negotiable,” warning Washington that “complex and asymmetric operations in deep waters” could shift the balance of power and raise the cost of confrontation.

ممثل قائد الثورة في مجلس الدفاع الأدميرال علي أكبر أحمديان: الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية ملاذ آمن، وأمنها مبدأ لا يقبل المساومة. - على القراصنة الأمريكيين الذين سيطروا على أمن الملاحة والطاقة العالمي أن يعلموا أن العمليات المشتركة المعقدة وغير المتكافئة في أعماق البحار ستغير… pic.twitter.com/TKjm6chnSi — إيران بالعربية | عاجل (@IranArabic_ir) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defenses engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones launched from Iran on Monday, leaving three people moderately injured. It reaffirmed full readiness to confront any threats and safeguard national security.

The UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAV’s.The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 4, 2026, the UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAV’s launched from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate… pic.twitter.com/FlrqZyB3Nj — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 4, 2026

US President Donald Trump claimed that most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted. “One got through. Not huge damage,” he told ABC News.