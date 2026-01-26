UAE shuts door on Iran strikes from its soil

Shafaq News– Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday it will not allow its territory, airspace, or waters to be used for any hostile military action against Iran, as the United States expands its military presence in the Middle East.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry stressed that Abu Dhabi would also provide no logistical support for operations targeting Iran, reiterating its call for dialogue, de-escalation, and adherence to international law.

الإمارات تؤكد التزامها بعدم السماح باستخدام أجوائها أو أراضيها أو مياهها في أي أعمال عسكرية ضد إيرانhttps://t.co/FFl4K2dsrk pic.twitter.com/TOrNPLgeNq — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) January 26, 2026

Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar have conveyed similar positions in earlier statements, warning that any strike on Iran could spark wider regional instability and economic disruption.

Meanwhile, US officials told The Wall Street Journal that Washington has deployed fighter jets to a base in Jordan and moved additional air and missile defense systems to the Middle East to shield US forces and allies from potential Iranian retaliation.

US President Donald Trump said on January 23 that a “massive fleet” was heading toward the region, amid heightened warnings over Iran’s response to protests that erupted in December 2025. Rights group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has estimated more than 5,000 deaths and tens of thousands of arrests, figures that remain difficult to independently verify due to prolonged internet restrictions.

US Central Command also said the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the Middle East as part of its ongoing mission to promote regional security and stability, without providing further details on movements or operations.

Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) perform routine maintenance as the aircraft carrier sails in the Indian Ocean, Jan. 26. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability. pic.twitter.com/dkuN946hce — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 26, 2026

Iran has warned that any US strike, whether limited or extensive, would be treated as an “all-out war.” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour said Tehran has its “finger on the trigger.”

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran