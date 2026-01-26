Al-Nujaba expresses readiness to intervene if Iran is hit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The “resistance factions” will not wait for hostilities to reach Iraqi territory, but rather will participate from the earliest moments in any response to an attack on Iran, Firas Al-Yasser, a member of the political bureau of Harakat al-Nujaba said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Yasser warned that striking Iran would “drag the region into a broader confrontation involving Gulf states and Iraq,” predicting that any potential attack would be more severe than the 12-day war in June 2025 and that Iran’s response would be “unconventional in terms of targets or military bases hit.”

Al-Yasser said Iraq’s “armed resistance groups would play a central role in defending regional security and stability,” arguing that weakening Iran would serve as a prelude to future efforts to target Iraq.

He did not rule out the issuance of religious rulings (fatwa) from the Najaf religious authority or other clerics in support of Iran if it comes under large-scale attack, noting what he described as preparations among “Mujahidin” not only in Iraq but across the wider region.

“Developments in Syria could facilitate the expansion of terrorist groups toward Iraq in the next phase,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Badr Organization expressed its readiness to back Iran if it came under attack, portraying the current situation as a “decisive battle.”

Kataib Hezbollah, another Iran-aligned Iraqi faction, also urged fighters to prepare for a “comprehensivewar” in support of Tehran and accused Israel of seeking to “weaken or destroy” Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on January 23 that a “massivefleet” was moving toward the region amid warnings over Iran’s response to protests that erupted in December 2025. The US military has also confirmed the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East, describing the move as part of its mission to promote regional security, without detailing operational plans.

Iran has warned that any US strike would be met with a full response. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour said Tehran has its “finger on the trigger.”

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran