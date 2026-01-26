Iraq security brief: Drug seizures, arrests, court rulings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 26.

- Captagon Pills Seized (Al-Anbar)

Military intelligence seized 29,000 Captagon pills in two operations.

- Sister Sentenced for Brother’s Killing (Dhi Qar)

A court sentenced a woman to 12 years in prison for killing her brother.

- Illegal Fishing Arrests, Shooting Injury (Diyala/ Maysan)

Three people were arrested for electric fishing in Diyala, while a young man was wounded by gunfire in Maysan and two suspects detained.

- Teacher Assault Arrests, Theft Case (Dhi Qar/ Kirkuk)

Six suspects were arrested over an assault on teachers in Gharraf, and one man was detained for stealing 66 million dinars (around $50,000) in Kirkuk.

- Gunfire Inside Green Zone (Baghdad)

A dispute between security details escalated into gunfire inside the Green Zone with no injuries reported.

- Education Officials Held for Embezzlement (Al-Anbar)

Four education department employees were arrested over the embezzlement of more than one billion dinars.

- Fatal Family Traffic Accident (Najaf)

Four members of Shiite cleric Alaa Al-Deen Al-Ghurayfi's family were killed in a collision with a truck on the Najaf–Karbala highway.