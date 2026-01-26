Iraq security brief: Drug seizures, arrests, court rulings
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 26.
- Captagon Pills Seized (Al-Anbar)
Military intelligence seized 29,000 Captagon pills in two operations.
- Sister Sentenced for Brother’s Killing (Dhi Qar)
A court sentenced a woman to 12 years in prison for killing her brother.
- Illegal Fishing Arrests, Shooting Injury (Diyala/ Maysan)
Three people were arrested for electric fishing in Diyala, while a young man was wounded by gunfire in Maysan and two suspects detained.
- Teacher Assault Arrests, Theft Case (Dhi Qar/ Kirkuk)
Six suspects were arrested over an assault on teachers in Gharraf, and one man was detained for stealing 66 million dinars (around $50,000) in Kirkuk.
- Gunfire Inside Green Zone (Baghdad)
A dispute between security details escalated into gunfire inside the Green Zone with no injuries reported.
- Education Officials Held for Embezzlement (Al-Anbar)
Four education department employees were arrested over the embezzlement of more than one billion dinars.
- Fatal Family Traffic Accident (Najaf)
Four members of Shiite cleric Alaa Al-Deen Al-Ghurayfi's family were killed in a collision with a truck on the Najaf–Karbala highway.