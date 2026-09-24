Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation and the French Institute are moving to expand cooperation on education, culture and research, including exchange programs and new study opportunities for young people in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Erbil-based foundation said Thursday.

The discussions took place during a visit by a French Institute delegation that included leading experts in Kurdish and Middle Eastern history, researchers and archaeologists, as well as the institute's cultural programs manager. The talks covered educational exchange programs and new study opportunities for young people in the Kurdistan Region, as well as joint cultural events aimed at showcasing the heritage of both sides.

They also discussed opportunities for scientific research into the history, archaeology and culture of Kurdistan.

The Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization founded in 2013 and based in Erbil, working to widen access to education and deliver community services across Iraq. It says it has reached more than three million people through its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs.