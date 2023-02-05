Rwanga launches youth volunteer project for 6th year in a row

Shafaq News / The Rwanga foundation announced on Sunday launching the youth volunteer project.

The foundation's programs manager, Saman Omar, said that this is the sixth year in a row for the project in Iraq.

He added that the foundation will be receiving projects related to the environment since the consequences of climate change are influencing the country.

Regarding the conditions, Omar said that each project should not cost more than nine million Iraqi dinars, and applicants must not represent any party or organization.