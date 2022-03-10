Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi and Jordanian ministries of industry discussed the joint economic city project

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-10T12:55:55+0000
Iraqi and Jordanian ministries of industry discussed the joint economic city project

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, held talks about the necessary work mechanisms today, Thursday, with his Jordanian Counterpart Youssef Al-Shamali for the joint economic city project.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry said that the two sides discussed the latest measures taken in the joint economic city project on the border between Iraq and Jordan, the industrial integration project between Iraq and Jordan, and the tripartite cooperation agreements between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, and other issues of common interests.

The two parties also stressed the need to strengthen the Iraqi-Jordanian company responsible for establishing the city, which "represents a strategic project on the level of industry and trade and creates job opportunities for both people."

The Jordanian Minister expressed his country's readiness to invest in the Iraqi industry. At the same time, Al-Khabbaz said that the Ministry works to make the Iraqi products competitive, efficient, and of high quality.

related

The international community supports the "White paper", Iraqi Minister of Finance says

Date: 2020-10-22 19:34:38
The international community supports the "White paper", Iraqi Minister of Finance says

Iraq wants American firm to replace Exxon, prime minister says

Date: 2021-07-27 07:35:42
Iraq wants American firm to replace Exxon, prime minister says

Iraq starts working on its joint power project with Jordan

Date: 2021-11-30 08:16:18
Iraq starts working on its joint power project with Jordan

SOMO: Jordan extends the purchase of Iraqi oil for four months

Date: 2020-09-30 13:37:09
SOMO: Jordan extends the purchase of Iraqi oil for four months

Iraq to attract Turkey’s investors

Date: 2020-12-17 20:45:11
Iraq to attract Turkey’s investors

Al-Kadhimi calls for preserving the oil resources

Date: 2021-08-31 12:55:51
Al-Kadhimi calls for preserving the oil resources

Iraq discusses food security with Jordan

Date: 2022-03-09 12:25:14
Iraq discusses food security with Jordan

Jordan Opens Airspace to Israeli Flights for First Time

Date: 2020-10-08 12:37:09
Jordan Opens Airspace to Israeli Flights for First Time