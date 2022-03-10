Iraqi and Jordanian ministries of industry discussed the joint economic city project

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, held talks about the necessary work mechanisms today, Thursday, with his Jordanian Counterpart Youssef Al-Shamali for the joint economic city project.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry said that the two sides discussed the latest measures taken in the joint economic city project on the border between Iraq and Jordan, the industrial integration project between Iraq and Jordan, and the tripartite cooperation agreements between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan, and other issues of common interests.

The two parties also stressed the need to strengthen the Iraqi-Jordanian company responsible for establishing the city, which "represents a strategic project on the level of industry and trade and creates job opportunities for both people."

The Jordanian Minister expressed his country's readiness to invest in the Iraqi industry. At the same time, Al-Khabbaz said that the Ministry works to make the Iraqi products competitive, efficient, and of high quality.