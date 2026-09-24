Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq and the United States on Thursday signed an agreement transferring the US Embassy’s Diplomatic Support Site at Baghdad International Airport to the Iraqi government, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom on behalf of Iraq and acting US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Stephen Fagin on behalf of the United States.

The ministry said the handover was part of Baghdad’s efforts to complete measures related to ending the Global Coalition’s mission and the foreign military presence in Iraq under the agreed timeline ending on September 30, 2026.

Bahr Al-Uloom said the step would help move Iraqi-US relations into a new phase of cooperation and partnership, particularly in economic development, energy and other areas of mutual interest.

Fagin expressed Washington’s support for Iraq’s efforts to develop bilateral relations based on existing agreements and understandings between the two countries, while respecting their sovereignty and expanding cooperation in the coming period.

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