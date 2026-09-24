Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna Criminal Court sentenced a drug trafficker to life imprisonment on Thursday, according to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

The defendant was found in possession of methamphetamine and hashish with the intent to traffic and sell the drugs to users, the council said.

Earlier this week, Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri said courts issued 2,157 rulings in drug-related cases during the government’s first 100 days, including 59 death sentences and 254 life terms.

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