Official: Rwanga's annual awards ceremony to be held in Baghdad in November

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-07T15:45:30+0000

Shafaq News/ The 2022 Rwanga annual awards ceremony will take place in November in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the head of the foundation Abdul-Salam Madani said on Monday. The Rwanga Awards is an annual project of the Rwanga Foundation. With the goal of improving and fostering the potential of the youth, Rwanga Awards strives to discover talents, to strengthen confidence and to collect all types of artistic, literary, and scientific projects created and developed throughout Iraq by the youths aged between 15 and 25 years. The categories are: Arabic Short Story, Kurdish Short Story, Short Film, Recycled Art, Scientific Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Solo Musician, Photography, Drawing, Kurdish Poetry, Arabic Poetry, and Software Development. The Rwanga Awards officially started in 2014, and ever since, the final ceremony was taking place in different governorates in Iraq such as Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok. Upon announcing the 2022 agenda, Rwanga honored "Shafaq News Agency", the media sponsor of the 2021 awards ceremony. The head of Rwanga's programs department, Saman Abdul-Rahman Omar, said, "Rwanga Foundation accepts the submission of ten different categories by young people from all over Kurdistan aged between 15 and 25 years. The categories for submission are short story, short film, recycled art, scientific innovation, entrepreneurship, solo music, photography, drawing, poetry, and software development." Submissions are accepted between March 7th and July 15th, and August 15th and October 1st, 2022. After the deadline, a specialized jury for each category will evaluate all submissions. The jury will select the nominees, and they will participate in the Rwanga Awards final ceremony.

related