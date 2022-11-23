Shafaq News Agency, the media sponsor of the Rwanga Foundation Awards, to cover the annual ceremony

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation announced that it would hold its annual award ceremony on November 25 in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency is the media sponsor of the event.

The Rwanga Awards is an annual project of the Rwanga Foundation. To improve and foster the potential of the youth, Rwanga Awards strives to discover talents, strengthen confidence, and collect all types of artistic, literary, and scientific projects created and developed throughout Iraq by youths aged between 15 and 25 years. The categories are: Arabic Short Story, Kurdish Short Story, Short Film, Recycled Art, Scientific Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Solo Musician, Photography, Drawing, Kurdish Poetry, Arabic Poetry, and Software Development.

The Rwanga Awards officially started in 2014, and ever since, the final ceremony has taken place in Iraq governorates, including Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok. For this year, Rwanga Awards final ceremony will be held in Erbil at the Saad Abdallah Hall.

Rwanga Foundation announced the nominees for the ten categories of the Rwanga Awards 2022:

Entrepreneurship:

• Sipal Kamal Abdulaziz

• Ahmed Aryan Sdiq

• Bakhtyar Aziz Hama-najim

Scientific Innovation

• Kardin Karwan Ali

• Ali Sami Saida

• Ninar Araz Latif

Software Development

• Hasar Shwan Abdullah

• Ameen Sirwan Sabir

• Abdulhadi Abbas Abdullah

• Short Story (Kurdish)

• Binaiy Ezzalddin Ali

• Nazila Peshraw Hussain

• Rayan Ramzi Adam

Short Story (Arabic)

• Ali-Akbar Jawad Shuhaib

• Asmaa Mahdi Radhi

• Dalal Bashar Abdullah

• Poetry (Kurdish)

• Khalat Zrar Kazim

• Ali Hasan Faris

• Rozh Mustafa Abdullah

Poetry (Arabic)

• Hussien Ali Sahib

• Jawad Muhammed Ali

• Saido Ahmed Haso

Drawing

• Muhammed Mukhlef Abdulrazzaq

• Kamand Kamaran Mahmoud

• Ameer Dawoud Muhammed-ali

Recycled Art

• Sidra Muhammed Rafih

• Ali Jamal Kadhim

• Dilshad Shimal Muhammed

Solo Musician

• Bilind Mahdi Abdullah

• Omer Mahmoud Habib

• Pary Chalak Sidiq

Short Film

• Sarhat Nariman Khamo

• Rezdar Kareem Hamadamin

• Shahad Faraidun Muhammed

Photography

• Muqtada Kadhim Thabat

• Ali Qasim Saihoud

• Muhammed Oda Jasm