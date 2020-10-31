Making diamonds 'from the sky'

Shafaq news/ Ecotricity founder Dale Vince is planning to make lab-grown diamonds ‘from the sky’.

The multi-millionaire claims to have created the world’s first diamonds to be made from carbon, water, using wind and solar energy at a facility in Stroud.

The technology uses carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere to from diamonds which are chemically identical to those mined from earth.

Mr Vince told The Guardian, “Making diamonds from nothing more than the sky, from the air we breathe – is a magical, evocative idea – it’s modern alchemy.

“We don’t need to mine the earth to have diamonds, we can mine the sky.”

The entrepreneur has said he wants to challenge the traditional diamond mining industry with his new ‘sky diamonds’.

However, the new company, called Sky Diamonds, could produce 200 carats of the gems every month, according to the entrepreneur.

This could even be scaled up to create 1,000 carats each month within the next year of production.

To produce a carat of diamonds, the mine will transport 1,000 tons of rocks and dust, use 3,890 liters of water, and release 108.5 kg of carbon dioxide emissions.



