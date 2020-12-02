The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"

Shafaq News / The Media Office of the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Wednesday launching an investigation in the documents of banks involved in hard currency auctions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Supreme Judicial Council said that the investigation court for combating money laundering and economic crimes, in response to the Central Bank's request, started investigating the documents submitted by the banks involved in the foreign currency exchange over suspicion of corruption.

Late last year, the Iraqi Integrity Commission revealed details of criminal cases related to "currency auction". The Commission provided documentation that proves that Governmental Banks used the balances of some citizens without obtaining their authorization and deposited checks for others who do not have balances.

According to the Integrity Commission, the cases included private and governmental banks, some of which claimed to have imported goods inside Iraq without introducing any goods to the Country since 2004, according to the commission's statement.