Shafaq News- Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes, artillery shelling, and explosions across several towns in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

NNA said Israeli warplanes struck the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Kfar Tebnit, both in the Nabatieh district. A separate strike hit Nabatieh al-Fawqa, where the missile failed to explode. Israeli troops also set fire to homes in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

In the Bint Jbeil district, artillery shelling hit the town of Kounine at the same time as a heavy detonation in Ainata. Israeli forces also struck Baraachit, and a drone dropped a stun grenade over the Areesh area of Haddatha.

Large detonations carried out by Israeli forces in Mansouri, in the Tyre district, and in Deir Seryane, in the Marjeyoun district. The outskirts of Meifadoun also came under intermittent artillery shelling.

NNA did not report casualties from Monday’s attacks.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli attacks killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 between March 2 and September 17.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed in March 2026. A US-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 16 and was later extended, while Israel and Lebanon signed a broader framework agreement on June 26 covering Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese Army deployment. Israeli military operations have nevertheless continued in southern Lebanon, with Israel saying many of its strikes target Hezbollah positions.

The Lebanese Army said on September 9, Israeli forces had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework agreement since it was signed on June 26. It added that Israeli forces had opened fire near Lebanese Army personnel and patrols, and said repeated attacks and violations, particularly recent ones, had triggered a new wave of displacement from areas previously considered safe.

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