Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Amid persistent youth unemployment in Iraq, a young man in Chamchamal has turned his car into a mobile ice cream and juice business that has since expanded to four branches.

“Finding a job is not easy, so I decided not to keep waiting,” Ali told Shafaq News, adding that he learned how to make and sell juices from his father before starting the business from his car. He said the venture required capital and daily effort, as well as learning how to deal with customers, choose suitable locations, and maintain product quality.

“I found in this work a way to rely on myself and turn my ambition into reality,” he added.

Over time, Ali expanded the business beyond his mobile shop, opening four branches, while continuing to operate the original mobile outlet at different locations.

“My message is simple: I do not wait for a job opportunity to come to me. I look for it myself,” he concluded.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state

Iraq’s Planning Ministry estimated unemployment at about 13% in 2025, while the Strategic Center for Human Rights put youth unemployment at 35.8%, citing UN and International Labour Organization data. Planning Ministry figures also show that nearly 250,000 graduates from public universities and institutes enter the labor market each year.

Hundreds of graduates have repeatedly protested in Baghdad and other provinces, seeking government jobs and employment suited to their academic qualifications.

Read more: State jobs cannot solve Iraq's unemployment