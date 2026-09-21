Shafaq News- London

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was hit by debris from unknown projectiles while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday.

The vessel's master reported that all crew members were safe and that there was no environmental impact. The tanker was continuing to its next port of call while authorities investigated the incident, according to UKMTO.

A separate incident earlier on Monday involved another tanker making an inbound transit through the Strait. UKMTO said military authorities had informed it that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, leaving two crew members with minor injuries. The tanker remained under its own power and continued toward its next port of call, with no environmental impact reported. Authorities were investigating.

UKMTO did not identify the origin of the projectiles in either incident.

The incidents come amid continued tensions over commercial shipping through the strategic waterway. US Vice President JD Vance has accused Iran of continuing to target commercial vessels while saying Washington is working to maintain the flow of oil and gas through the Strait. He added that the US objectives include preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and protecting commercial shipping to avoid disruption to global energy markets.

Visible commercial traffic through Hormuz remains sharply below pre-war levels. Reuters reported that 17 commodity vessels crossed the Strait over the weekend, compared with 37 the previous weekend, although some tankers are believed to be operating with their transponders switched off.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), as of Sept. 21, US forces had redirected 110 commercial vessels “to ensure compliance” with US blockade enforcement.