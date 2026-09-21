Shafaq News- Nineveh

Mosul International Airport is unlikely to begin operations by the October 1, 2026 deadline previously set by federal authorities, a lawmaker representing Nineveh province said on Monday.

In a press conference, Abdul-Moneim Al-Sanjari called on Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to intervene to ensure Mosul International Airport begins operations, calling on the government to explain the reasons for the delay. He added that further postponement “is unacceptable after much of the rehabilitation work had been completed.”

“The airport is essential for more than four million people and plays a key role in boosting investment, trade and tourism,” according to Al-Sanjari.

Read more: Aviation Authority: Operational gaps push back Mosul Airport opening