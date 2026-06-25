Nineveh explores Turkish role in Mosul airport operations

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Turkish companies could play a role in operating Mosul International Airport and developing industrial projects in northern Iraq’s Nineveh under proposals discussed on Thursday by provincial Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil and senior Turkish officials.

Following a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan and Turkish Consul General in Mosul Serhad Varli, Al-Dakhil said talks focused on expanding economic ties, reviewing ongoing Turkish-backed projects, and exploring investment in the airport and planned industrial cities. They also covered the opening of the Turkish Maarif School in Mosul later this year, measures to create jobs, and the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Mosul and the Turkish city of Tokat.

A day earlier, Al-Dakhil noted that Mosul International Airport could receive its operating license within three months under an agreement between the Nineveh Provincial Council and the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority approved by Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi. The deal calls for appointing a specialized consultant to review the airport's designs and complete aircraft approach and departure procedures, while the provincial council and the aviation authority will jointly choose an operator in line with international standards.