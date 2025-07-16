Iraqi PM inaugurates Mosul International Airport

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated Mosul International Airport on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in Nineveh’s post-ISIS recovery.

The airport, destroyed during the 2017 battle to retake Mosul, has been under reconstruction since August 2022, when then-Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi launched the project.

According to al-Sudani’s Media Office, the facility is expected to become fully operational within two months, pending the appointment of an international firm to manage operations. The upgrade includes a 350-meter runway extension, bringing the total length to 3,000 meters and width to 45—allowing the airport to accommodate large commercial aircraft. It is projected to handle 630,000 passengers and 30,000 tons of cargo annually.

Al-Sudani called the airport a strategic transportation and economic asset, crucial for reconnecting Mosul with other Iraqi cities and regional markets while boosting trade and development in the province.

A government source earlier told Shafaq News that the prime minister's visit would also cover several other infrastructure projects, with the airport reopening as the centerpiece.