Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Monday that Iranian airlines would stop operating around the world within two days.

Speaking to reporters, Bessent said Washington had discussed the situation of Iran with Chinese officials, describing Beijing as very engaged on the matter.

He added that he could not say how long the tensions surrounding Iran would continue.

US Treasury Department has suspended many licenses related to flight operations to and from Iran, including licenses that had allowed transit through Iranian airspace, as well as certain transactions linked to civilian aircraft, refueling, and emergency repairs. It set September 23, 2026, as a deadline for ending some of the transactions previously covered under those licenses, increasing pressure on Iranian airlines and threatening to restrict their ability to operate international flights.

The statement came a day after an Iraqi security source told Shafaq News that Iran had informed Iraqi authorities it might stop accepting incoming flights from all countries starting next Tuesday, with the possibility of extending the measure for several days.

The source said Tehran's notification had not yet been followed by any official communication to Iraqi aviation authorities regarding a halt to flights.